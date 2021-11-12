Jake Varner promoted to head coach of Nittany Lion Wrestling Club

Jake Varner was promoted from his assistant coaching slot at the Penn State Olympic Regional Training Center to the full-time head coach on Friday.

Varner, who is an Olympic gold medalist, has been an assistant coach for Penn State wrestling since 2016.

The training center also brought in former Northwestern assistant coach Jimmy Kennedy to fill in Varner’s assistant-coaching vacancy and as a volunteer assistant for the wrestling program.

The Olympic Regional Training Center, also known as the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club is a place where olympians, collegiate athletes and elite high school recruits train together to sharpen their wrestling skillset.

With Varner now running the NLWC, and Kennedy taking over his old duties, the training center can receive its own attention away from the Penn State wrestling team.

