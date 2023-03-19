TULSA, Okla. —-- Penn State’s Aaron Brooks took home his third straight 184 pound national title with a defeat of Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2.

Brooks’ performance at nationals was dominant, but he wanted to shift the attention elsewhere in his postgame media availability.

The senior didn’t give up a takedown all tournament as he swept aside the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 seeds as well as two other wrestlers.

As for No. 1 seed Keckeisen, Brooks had met the Northern Iowa grappler on three separate occasions before, including the All-Star classic. Each time, Brooks out lasted the Panther to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the all-time collegiate series.

This time was no different as the Nittany Lion cruised to victory once again, without much of a challenge from the rest of the field. An ever humble personality, the senior from Hagerstown, Maryland, gave Keckeisen his due for an impressive season.

“He's my brother in Christ. Iron sharpens iron. And every time I have him, I've got to bring it. Him and his coaching staff, very blessed as well. I know I'm wrestling Parker, it's going to be a good match,” Brooks said of facing the challenger from Northern Iowa.

Despite the success on the mat, Brooks emphasized that his performance and motivation are above the sport.

“Just blessed and grateful. Everything I have is from God. He gives me the ability to wrestle. When I go out there, if it's anything, it's to preach about him,” Brooks said. “I'm blessed and grateful he's using me. We all give him the glory, but he chose me for this. So I'm blessed.”

Brooks’ abilities in the sport of wrestling have been virtually unmatched since he became a starter for the Nittany Lions. With him winning 76 bouts in his career, three Big Ten Titles and three NCAA titles, it’s easy to get lost in the waves of accomplishments that the veteran wrestler has achieved.

For Brooks, he keeps it all in perspective with his faith, his teammates and his coaches.

“Like I said, just gratitude. Even coach Cael says it. If you're grateful for what you have it could be very little. If you're grateful for what God gave you, you'll use it to the best of your ability. I'm grateful for everything. I'm grateful for my wins, my losses, the hard days the good days because they all mold me to who I am. Same thing with the program. If we accept it we're grateful we're here, we competed,” Brooks said.

Earlier in the press conference, the three-time defending champion mentioned that when he was a kid, he grew up watching Sanderson’s highlights and learned a lot from the wrestling legend, including his ankle pick.

When he was seven years old, the Maryland native was inspired by Sanderson and wanted to grow up to be like him one day. “Next thing you know, I’m wrestling for him,” Brooks said.

I'm super blessed to have coach Cael. Like I said, this has been a big part of my calling. This is all God. No one in my family ever wrestled. It was just me and my brother at the time. We just live with my dad,” he said

Now, things have come full circle for the Penn Stater. Brooks has become an idol to other kids watching from home and in the stands, much like Sanderson and other wrestlers were to him

After winning the title, Brooks stopped to greet some children and shake their hands. When asked about it afterwards he said, “It's everything. They should be me... I remember one time I was at an all star classic, and I shook Logan Stieber's hand, and I was like, ‘that was Logan Stieber.’ So putting myself in their shoes.

“God has given me this platform, I can impact them tremendously, just one encounter. So I always try my best to take that time to everyone in the crowd, acknowledge them.”

