Robbie Howard, and all he potentially represents, has been a long time coming for Cael Sanderson and Penn State.

That's not meant to over-mythologize or over-mystify the freshman Howard — but the Nittany Lions' recent woes at 125 pounds have been well chronicled.

The Nittany Lions haven't had an NCAA qualifier at the weight since Nick Suriano in 2017 and haven't had an All-American at 125 pounds since Nico Megaludis won an NCAA title in 2016.

It's not lost on Sanderson, either.

"We've struggled a little bit at that weight the last few years," Sanderson said on Feb. 16. "We've had guys give great efforts, but we've just kind of been outmatched, a little bit overmatched and if you let it, that can affect you, but we tried not to."

Enter Howard, who came to Penn State as a two-time New Jersey state champion and four-time New Jersey state finalist at Bergen Catholic High School.

He's one of the most pedigreed wrestlers and one of the most pedigreed freshmen in a wrestling room laden with talented, highly-touted wrestlers.

There'll be a lot of eyes on Howard this weekend when the Big Ten Tournament gets underway at the Bryce Jordan Center, but to those who know him well, they say Howard has a penchant for rising to the occasion.

"Coming in, we knew that he was a kid that could potentially be a four-time state champ and as it turned out he was a four time state finalist," Dave Bell, Howard's high school coach, told The Daily Collegian. "The expectations were always high for Robert and he always performed well and exceeded everyone's expectations."

Part of those expectations were perhaps tied to Howard's persona off the mat and his propensity to be outspoken at times.

But both Bell and one of Howard's longtime training partners, Carmen Ferrante, said it was part of his growth and maturation process.

"When I first met him, he was a quiet guy and kind of shy around us, and then finally, when he was our teammate, he started opening up a little bit," Ferrante told the Collegian. "We started to really see his personality — and he's got a pretty big personality that sometimes people don't always get — but he means really well and is a really good teammate, kid, and he's matured a lot."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+3 How Penn State wrestling fans made hosting 1998 Big Ten Tournament special Despite only spending six seasons in its new conference, Penn State was awarded the opportun…

Bell echoed a similar sentiment, but took it a step further.

In Bell's experience coaching the Cranford, New Jersey, native, he said that when Howard taps into his personality is when he wrestles his best.

"He's a bright kid, and he's not afraid to be outspoken. But if you know Robert, he's also a very loyal and very sensitive kid," Bell said. "When Robert approached the match with a swagger, that's when he wrestled his best and you would see the best of him. His performances would match his swagger, for sure."

Penn State fans perhaps haven't seen that swagger yet or to its fullest extent, but what they have seen from Howard should be encouraging.

He's 2-1 on the season with a pin and a win over a former NCAA qualifier, all of which came after Howard missed Penn State's first three matches of the season, leaving the Nittany Lions without a lightweight in those duals.

Even with the small sample size, Sanderson's been impressed by the freshman.

"I think he's done really well. I think he brings a certain amount of energy to the team, and he's very athletic," Sanderson said. "Like all of the freshmen, he has a history of being successful, and he did it in New Jersey, one of those states where guys have a history of success once they get to the collegiate level."

Success at the next level is nothing new for Howard.

He's a three-time Cadet World team member and was a junior Olympic gold medalist.

But it was during his days in the Bergen Catholic wrestling room, where Ferrante, an NCAA qualifier for Penn at 125 pounds, noticed just how good Howard is.

"He's definitely way more talented than I am," Ferrante said.

Despite being older than Howard by a few years, Ferrante isn't afraid to show deference to someone younger than him, and even said he learned from Howard.

"He would teach me so much, and it was cool because I was older than him and I had more life experience, but in terms of wrestling experience, he definitely had way more," Ferrante said. "The first time I ever wrestled him, like literally the first practice I ever went with him, I was just like, 'damn this kid is really, really, really good' and I just knew if I didn't bring it and wasn't ready to go, I was gonna get embarrassed."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling looks to take advantage of hosting Big Ten Tournament While Penn State may not be the betting favorite for most going into the Big Ten Tournament …

Wrestling at one of the top high school programs in both the state of New Jersey and the nation, Howard was exposed to some of the nation's top competition.

But in college, he's going up against grown men, some of whom are often four or five years older than a typical freshman.

College wrestling, perhaps more than most sports, however, is fickle and incredibly variant.

What leads someone to victory on the mat one day may not work the next day and vice versa.

But as Sanderson has hammered home and emphasized at nearly every juncture this season, this isn't just any crop of freshmen — it's one of the most experienced and talented groups of young wrestlers he's had.

And it's in that experience where Bell and Ferrante, some of the people who know Howard best, feel he could finally be the guy at 125 pounds for Penn State and earn a whole new slew of accolades.

"With Robbie, anything's possible. He's a really talented kid, and when he sets his mind to something, I think he can accomplish anything he wants to," Ferrante said. "In college, everybody's good, so you never know who's gonna win on what day, but I'll never, ever count out Robbie because I know what he's capable of."

In the typical mold of Penn State wrestlers, Howard has one of Sanderson's favorite traits — he rises to the occasion during big matches on the biggest stages.

He's done so for years, and it's something Bell said is part of the fabric of Howard, so college — and specifically the stage at this weekend's Big Ten Tournament — will be nothing new.

"It's innate, and in Robert's case, it was all about making sure he believed that and knew that in his heart," Bell said. "I'm looking forward to the Big Ten Tournament and seeing what he can do, because I know he's capable of beating anybody."