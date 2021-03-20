For the first time since 2015, a team other than Penn State will be hoisting a first place trophy.

The blue and white entered the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships as the four-time defending national champions, but the Nittany Lions were unseated this year by Iowa, which mathematically clinched the team race Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions have won eight titles in coach Cael Sanderson's 12 years at Penn State, including two separate runs with four consecutive titles, most recently from 2016-19.

Sanderson's squad entered this season as the defending national champions as no NCAA Tournament was held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team title is the Hawkeyes' first since 2010, third under coach Tom Brands and 24th overall in program history.

Though Penn State can't win a team title, there will be four wrestlers for the blue and white vying for individual titles, which will take place starting at 7 p.m.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE