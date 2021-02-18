For the second week in a row, fans of Cael Sanderson's squad can catch Penn State wrestle on national television.

The Nittany Lions are making the trip out to Columbus to take on Ohio State in what's slated to be the final road match of the year for the team.

The Penn State faithful can tune in to Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. on Friday as Sanderson looks to run Penn State to 5-0 this season and extend his record against the Buckeyes to 10-2 while with the blue and white.

