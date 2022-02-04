Many more fans will be in attendance than usual Friday night, thanks to the Pen State's dual with Ohio State being held in the Bryce Jordan Center for the team’s annual BJC match.

Those unable to attend will have a number of ways to watch No. 1 Penn State take on the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes, though.

The dual will be aired on the Big Ten Network and can also be seen on FOX Sports Live at 7 p.m.

After emerging from the beginning of its Big Ten schedule unscathed, the Buckeyes will be the toughest remaining test left for Penn State before the Big Ten championships.

