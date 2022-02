Two days after Penn State took on Ohio State in the annual Bryce Jordan Center dual meet, the Nittany Lions have another tilt with a Big Ten opponent.

The blue and white will take on No. 12 Nebraska in another ranked match between conference foes.

The meet will take place in Rec Hall on Sunday at 12 p.m. and will be primarily streamed on the Big Ten Network. The audio can also be streamed for free on GoPSUSports.

