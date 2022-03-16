After a disappointing finish at the conference tournament, Penn State will turn to a bigger prize in the form of the NCAA Wrestling Championship.

The tournament will be held in Detroit, Michigan, at the Little Caesars Arena, and the event will go from Thursday morning to Saturday evening.

All morning sessions will be shown on ESPNU, and all evening sessions will be carried by ESPN.

ESPNU will kickoff the action at noon Thursday followed by coverage from ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday, ESPNU will once again start the day, but this time at 11 a.m. with ESPN taking things over at 8 p.m.

The event will conclude on Saturday with ESPNU starting coverage at 11 a.m. and ESPN broadcasting the final matches starting at 7 p.m.

An audio stream will also be available for all sessions through GoPSUSports.com’s LionVision, and FloWrestling will livestream the event online and on its app.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE