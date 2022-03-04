Penn State wrestling vs. Nebraska, Brooks

At 184, Penn State's Aaron Brooks faces Taylor Venz, winning a 14-4 major decision during Penn State's dual meet against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won the meet 21-13.

 Ryan Bowman

The regular season for NCAA wrestling is over, and that can only mean one thing — the Big Ten Tournament is here.

Starting Saturday, an unblemished Penn State squad will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to try and capture a Big Ten team title.

The conference tournament will be available to watch on television on Big Ten Network as well as Big Ten Plus starting at 11 a.m EST. 

The event will also be streamed on the radio on gopsusports.com's LionVision.

