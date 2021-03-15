How the bond of Penn State wrestlers Nick and Joe Lee makes each better

In brothers Nick and Joe Lee, Cael Sanderson has an interesting dichotomy.

The Hoosier State natives are just the latest pair of brothers to don Nittany Lion singlets, something that is simultaneously a rarity in the college athletics landscape but a relative norm for Penn State's program over the decades.

The odds of becoming a Division I wrestler hover right around 1%.

The odds of becoming a Division I wrestler at Penn State are even slimmer — this most recent roster features just 35 wrestlers.

Obviously, not all 35 of those wrestlers will start with only 10 collegiate weights in play, and so for two of those spots to be occupied by brothers only increases the scarcity of what Nick and Joe Lee have been able to do lately.

And yet, they're far from the first siblings to crack Penn State's lineup at the same time and likely won't be the last members of a list that includes Big Ten champions, All-Americans, NCAA champions and current college coaches.

It's a situation that Sanderson, who has three brothers — including two who competed with him at Iowa State — knows well.

It's also one Sanderson said presents unique challenges.

"Anytime you have brothers on the same team, that's a challenge for the individuals because they wrestle each match — they wrestle their brothers' match," Sanderson said. “Personally, I had two brothers on the team that wrestled before I did when I was in college and it's something you have to manage. You have to manage your emotions because you want them to win so bad."

Nick, the eldest Lee, is often in the position to give advice to Joe and youngest brother Matt.

Whether they choose to heed Nick's advice and listen to it or not is ultimately their prerogative.

But to Nick, a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten runner-up at 141 pounds, there's one adage, a cliché if you will, about actions speaking louder than words that resonates more than anything he could ever say to his brothers.

"I can give as much advice as I can, but, at the end of the day, I think just having the actual experience out there is the best way to get better at competing," Nick said on Feb. 10. "As far as advice I give those guys, I just tell them to relax and keep things in perspective."

Joe is 6-5 so far as a freshman and is one of nine NCAA qualifiers for the Nittany Lions this season after finishing eighth at 165 pounds at the Big Ten Tournament.

He travels to St. Louis for the NCAA Tournament seeded No. 23 at 165 pounds and is set to take on No. 10 seed All-American Travis Wittlake from Oklahoma State.

Though Joe has struggled at times, one thing Nick has stressed to him and the other freshmen on the team is that early struggles aren't necessarily predictors or indicative of what's to come in the future.

There is one thread from his early days that Nick said is important to carry through for the totality of one's time competing for Penn State.

Coincidentally, it's one of the things Nick feels is also the hardest to grasp as a freshman.

"Whenever you look back, those first matches in your freshman year are helpful, and they feel like a huge deal at the time. Then, looking back on the back end of the career, it was fun, it wasn't a huge deal," Nick said. "It was a lot of fun. But telling those guys to relax and have fun is the biggest deal for them, and it's the hardest thing to do as freshmen."

That's just some of the advice Nick is prone to give, and he concedes anytime his brothers take his advice it's "a good day," and Nick's advice isn't lost on Joe.

And as Joe will quickly admit, it's not lost on the other members of this Penn State team, either.

"I look up to my brother for just about everything. He's got an answer for just about everything. I think he's helped me a lot," Joe said Feb. 22. "He always has good stuff to say and good advice, so I think most guys can agree he's a good guy to turn to for just about anything."

Joe's willingness to heed his brother's words and take them under advisement also isn't lost on Nick.

And it's in that willingness by Joe to listen, thus signifying the bond and relationship the brothers have, that perhaps rubs off on the whole team.

"Joe's been really good, I think just more so than a lot of his life, at just being a young kid and still being receptive," Nick said. "I think that having brothers in the room is special for anyone, just because it's your family and I think it does bring the team that much closer."

That closeness that Sanderson knows so well and the situation of the three Lee brothers that closely mimics Sanderson's own collegiate experience, is one the 41-year-old feels will pay dividends down the road.

Part of it is because of their innate talent, sure.

But there's something more abstract and less quantifiable — a brother's bond and relationship — that Sanderson said gives both an edge.

"They obviously grew up training together talking about their plans, their goals and everything together," Sanderson said. "I think Nick's probably a great big brother just in that he leads by example and, as a result, they definitely feed off of each other."

For his sake, Sanderson's assessment and premonition could prove correct when the NCAA Tournament kicks off Thursday.

And Sanderson being Sanderson and Penn State being Penn State, it's hard to bet against them.

But Nick and Joe Lee being brothers and so bonded together makes it hard to bet against them as well — Joe in particular as he looks for an improved performance after the Big Ten Tournament.

"I think Nick's been important to help Joe bounce back after the Big Ten Tournament," Sanderson said. "It'll help Joe just believe in himself in knowing that he's capable of going in there and doing big things."