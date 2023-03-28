How Penn State wrestling’s 1953 national championship team changed the sport forever

When people think of Penn State wrestling, Cael Sanderson and his countless All-Americans come to mind, but the program’s foundation was built 70 years ago with a group of young men and another legendary coach.

Penn State’s 1953 squad was a team of firsts.

That group of Nittany Lions became the first team from the East to win the national title in the short history of the sport at the collegiate level.

The first 22 national champions came from west of Ohio, with 19 of those titles going to either Oklahoma or Oklahoma A&M, which later rebranded to Oklahoma State in 1957.

Lee Roy Smith, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame executive director and a former three-time All-American for Oklahoma State, said the two Oklahoma programs reigned supreme in the early days due to two key advantages: coaching and a wealth of homegrown talent.

“The coaches were well-equipped — some of the best coaches that you could have in wrestling from not only a teaching and technique standpoint, but they were also good at building programs [and] encouraging wrestling, the growth of wrestling, in their states,” Smith told The Daily Collegian.

Smith said because most wrestlers stayed home in those days, it made it difficult for other schools to compete with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. With plenty of interest in the sport at the high school level in the Sooner State, the two schools had plenty of recruits to choose from who weren’t typically available to programs out east.

Eastern programs often had to work with what was at their disposal, whether that be coaches or recruits. As for Penn State, the school managed to find a diamond in the rough.

The university would make a program- and history-altering hire when Charlie Speidel was announced as the head coach for both wrestling and boxing in 1927.

Speidel never wrestled competitively himself, but he left a legacy that helped Pennsylvania develop into the wrestling hotbed it is today.

For the Nittany Lions, the hire marked an end to a revolving door of wrestling coaches since the turn of the century. In that time span, the program changed coaches five times before finally finding the right man for the job.

The impact that Speidel brought for both the Nittany Lions and the sport as a whole was felt quickly.

The blue and white earned its first All-American in 1935 under the watch of Speidel when Howard Johnston finished first in the nation at 165 pounds. A few years earlier in 1930, Speidel also played a part in the creation of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

The blue and white’s coach went on to organize the first PIAA State Championships in 1938, and he often traveled with rival coach Billy Sheridan from Lehigh across the state in an effort to promote wrestling.

“Many coaches in those days had to raise the level of wrestling up in their state. And he was one of those pioneer builders, if you will, that helped grow wrestling at the state level so that it could be a feeder for his program,” Smith said.

Speidel’s efforts to build pipelines to his program began to yield results over the next two and a half decades when the Nittany Lions went from having no All-Americans in 1927 to having 16 different All-Americans by 1953.

The stars aligned for Penn State in that 1953 season when State College was selected to host nationals, the city’s third time hosting the NCAA Championships.

In the previous season, 1952, nationals were held in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the Nittany Lions were only able to send three wrestlers. The College Senate decided that only wrestlers who won the EIWA Conference Championship at their weight would be allowed to attend nationals due to travel expenses.

“Not just with Penn State, all kinds of teams that have similar types of stories. It's like, ‘Yeah, there's just no way we could get there, or at least a good chunk of our guys couldn't get there,’” Jeff Byers, the play-by-play broadcaster for Penn State wrestling since 1990, told the Collegian.

With the tournament in its backyard, the blue and white had its best lineup in years.

According to Sam Procopio, who covered the 1953 Penn State team for the Collegian, Oklahoma State Sports Information Director Otis Wile said, “This might be a good year for the East to break into the king row.”

The statement certainly proved to be true.

The reigning back-to-back champion, Oklahoma, entered the tournament with two of its best wrestlers injured, and Oklahoma State only brought three wrestlers. The path was open for another team to take home national champion honors.

Penn State qualified nine wrestlers to compete in the national tournament and returned all three of its NCAA qualifiers from the previous year: Bob Homan at 123 pounds, Dick Lemyre at 130 pounds and Joe Lemyre at 167 pounds.

The other six names for the Nittany Lions included Bill Cramp at 115 pounds, Gerry Maurey at 137 pounds, Don Frey at 147 pounds, Doug Frey at 157 pounds, George Dvorozniak at 177 pounds and Hud Samson at 191 pounds.

Five of those nine Penn State athletes became All-Americans in front of a packed Rec Hall, and one of those wrestlers, Samson, became an individual national champion.

Samson had an impressive run for the blue and white that season, which he topped off with a fall over No. 1 seed Charles Weber from West Chester.

“Hud Samson winning the title was obviously the signature victory of the tournament for the team,” Byers said.

If the tournament had been out west like in previous years, Samson wouldn’t have been able to participate, as he lost in the EIWA Championships and finished third in the unlimited class.

The same could be said for all but two of Penn State’s wrestlers that year. The only individual EIWA champions for the Nittany Lions were Dick Lemyre and Gerry Maurey.

However, the team managed to capture the team title for the conference that year with six more points than runner-up Cornell.

Maurey in that EIWA Tournament won each bout by pinning his opponent, and he continued his postseason success with an All-American finish. But the competition he faced at the NCAA Championships proved to be of a higher quality, according to the former Penn State grappler.

His favorite memory of that national championship year came in the consolation bracket at 137 pounds.

“In that particular tournament when I was wrestling for third place, I beat a guy from Oklahoma who was pretty good. I beat him 10-2 in the final consolation bout,” Maurey told the Collegian.

The wrestler Maurey bested for third place was Ron Scott, and the victory proved crucial, as Penn State only won the team title by six points over the Sooners.

Maurey credited Penn State’s balance across the lineup for the team’s success that season.

“We had five people who placed and made points, but one national champ, one national runner-up and three national thirds,” Maurey said. “Therefore, we were able to get enough points to win over the University of Oklahoma.”

Maurey mentioned that hosting the event gave Penn State an extra edge over the Sooners that year because Oklahoma had to drive all the way to State College, which left its wrestlers worn out from the trip. The next season, the blue and white decided to fly to Oklahoma for nationals after seeing how the travel affected the Sooners.

When the team title was secured, the Nittany Lions had unknowingly changed the direction of the sport. The team certainly knew the title was significant, as it was both Penn State’s and the East’s first team title.

Headlines praised the blue and white.

“East Is Happy — It Finally Has Captured Its First NCAA Wrestling Championship,” the Collegian printed. The reporter of the story, Procopio, wrote, “The greatest victory of them all gives the East the prestige it richly deserves.”

Byers, whose uncle was a reserve member of the 1953 Penn State squad, said, “It did seem like everything came together for them, and they had a couple of guys who obviously had great tournaments.”

Many of those nine wrestlers for Penn State would follow in Speidel’s example and go on to grow the sport in different ways.

Maurey, Don Frey and his brother, Doug Frey, all became wrestling coaches at the collegiate level. Together, they served over 20 combined years of coaching wrestling.

Doug also spent an additional 32 years as the head athletic trainer for Drexel, where he coached.

Bill Cramp, Penn State’s 115-pound representative in 1953, had a huge impact in the coming decades.

Cramp went on to serve 26 years as a wrestling official for the collegiate and high school level. In that time, he designed the logo used on the referees patch, co-founded the NCAA Wrestling Officials Association, refereed in 11-straight national championships from 1970-1980 and served as a regional rules interpreter for both the NCAA and PIAA.

Smith said Penn State’s wrestlers made a lasting impression on the sport.

“It’s tremendously impactful. And you know, as much as we talk about the success of wrestlers in other walks of life after having been through college wrestling… we need to always try and be mindful to make sure that they continue that passion for the sport,” Smith said.

Smith said the sport could use more individuals like that today, in both coaching and officiating.

The collection of young men who brought the national title to Penn State for the first time was brought together by one architect, coach Speidel.

But who was Speidel really?

Speidel commanded the Penn State wrestling program from 1927-1964, with a brief break from 1943-1946 when he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Maurey said Speidel was “very knowledgeable [and] also very noisy at times” as a coach, explaining that his former coach could get loud at the edge of the mat, trying to get his wrestlers to change positions in the midst of a bout.

“Looking at that history and looking at the coach's philosophy, I find it very much in sync in many ways with coach [Cael] Sanderson today,” Smith said.

Smith said the university, community and fanbase rallied around Speidel and gave him the support he needed to succeed back then.

Former Collegian reporter, author, broadcast and print journalist, and Penn State sports historian Lou Prato had a chance to speak with Speidel during his time covering athletics for the Collegian in the 1950s.

“I don't remember [Speidel] ever raising his voice at anybody. I mean, he may have at the team.. I don't remember [him] ever raising his voice. He was just a nice guy,” Prato told the Collegian.

The longtime journalist also mentioned that Speidel would often forget names and went around calling everyone “Doc.” Media and others who spent time around Speidel called him “Doc” right back, leading to the nickname he’s remembered for to this day.

Prato described the feat of Speidel and his squad as a huge deal for the university and the campus back in those days.

Although the 1953 Championship was before Prato attended the university, he wrote a story for the Collegian four years after the event. For that story, Speidel recalled the “fine collection of wrestlers,” and he told Prato the team could’ve won the previous year, too, had it been allowed to bring the full lineup to Fort Collins.

“It may be a long time before another Eastern team wins the NCAA mat crown, and they’ll have to go far to match the superlative performance of Charlie Speidel’s 1953 outfit,” Prato wrote.

He was right, for the next time a team east of Ohio won the NCAA Championship was in 2011, when Penn State won its second title.

However, several Midwestern teams like Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and even Michigan State were able to steal a lot of glory away from the Oklahoma schools in the following decades.

When Speidel’s legendary coaching career came to an end, he had achieved a 191-56-13 record in duals, seven team EIWA Championships, 13 other top-three EIWA finishes,13 top-10 finishes at NCAAs, and he set a then-program record 34-dual meet win streak.

Under his watch, Penn State had six individual national champions, 15 finalists and 41 All-Americans after previously having no All-Americans prior to his hire.

Speidel had achieved what no one in those days could and something that only Sanderson has done since.

The impact of himself and his wrestlers on the sport today, especially in the Northeast, can be seen everywhere.

“One of the things that I noticed and read about Charlie Speidel was that it was very important to him to enable the growth of his student-athletes to excel on the mat, but off the mat as well,” Smith said. “And I think that's a common trait with coach Sanderson.”

