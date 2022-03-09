Penn State is officially sending nine of its 10 starting wrestlers to the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Serving as the reigning national champions at their respective weight classes and winning their recent conference tournaments, the Nittany Lions’ Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, and Carter Starocci will all serve as the top-seeded wrestlers in their weight classes.

Max Dean, who won his first Big Ten championship last week but did not wrestle a year ago, is also the top seed at 197 pounds.

The top-ranked wrestlers in each weight class have yet to find out their opponents, as they will take on the winners of the No. 33 seed and No. 32 seed matchups.

Fresh off just his second-career loss, reigning national champion Aaron Brooks will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 184 pounds. Brooks will take on No. 31 A.J. Burkhart of Lehigh first.

Drew Hildebrandt sits at No. 16 at 125 after a disappointing performance at the conference tournament and will face off against No. 17 Anthony Noto of Lock Haven.

The blue and white’s Brady Berge will also be seeded at No. 16 at 157 pounds, with heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet coming in at No. 4. Berge and Kervliet will see Oregon State’s Hunter Willits and North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz, respectively.

Beau Bartlett also earned a trip to the national tournament and will be seeded No. 13 at 149 where he will see Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships officially begin on Thursday, March 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

