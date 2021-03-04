Despite only spending six seasons in its new conference, Penn State was awarded the opportunity to host the Big Ten Tournament in 1998 for the first time in front of its home fans.

With the Nittany Lions’ wrestling program joining the Big Ten in 1993, the program had spent the previous seasons working to properly establish itself in the powerhouse conference.

However, despite the rarity of the situation, then-coach John Fritz still had his focus set on having his team ready to compete at the highest level.

“There are so many great challenges with getting into the Big Ten and being prepared as a team,” Fritz told The Daily Collegian. “That's your big focus. I think that was the most important part of it, just having a team that was competitive and ready for the conference.”

Fritz, who coached at Penn State, also wrestled collegiately for the university — winning three national titles in the process.

With Fritz’ great deal of success as a wrestler and as a coach, his appreciation for the blue-and-white faithful is apparent. Having his team wrestle in front of those fans made the tournament all that more special for the longtime Nittany Lion.

“That was definitely an added plus just because of our fans,” Fritz said. “We have such great, loyal fans who are known throughout the country. It was nice for them, because a lot of them did not have a chance to see those conference tournaments before.”

In Fritz’ opinion, it was those same fans that made wrestling in Happy Valley so unique.

While he does not believe it should matter in the grand scheme of things, the blue and white’s former coach could not deny the effect the home crowd had on opposing teams.

“Psychologically, it does definitely have an effect here at Penn State, because we do have a great crowd,” Fritz said. “They're positive and they're knowledgeable, so it definitely has a good effect.”

The somewhat rare occasion of hosting the tournament is one that has happened just one other time for the Nittany Lions in 2009. That year, the blue and white failed to defend its home and finished seventh in the tournament.

Penn State will have its third shot at a home tournament victory this year, too, but without the typical fan support due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the fans of Penn State wrestling are known for their knowledge of the sport, some athletes are quite knowledgeable about the sport’s history themselves.

Former Nittany Lion John Lange was well aware of the magnitude of the situation and opportunity that sat in front of them.

“We knew what it was,” Lange told the Collegian. “It was exciting, especially with it being my last year there. It was definitely something on your mind even the whole year.”

Lange, who had a great deal of success in his collegiate career in Happy Valley, credits that to the fans who routinely came to support him and his teammates.

“You had it in the back of your mind that you knew in the tough matches and the tough situations that the fans always help,” Lange said. “That's one of the beauties of wrestling.”

While the fan presence did offer Lange a sense of security, it also offered added pressure.

“It really just helped me stay focused,” Lange said. “You had that little feeling like ‘hey, you don't want to look bad in front of the whole crowd,’ and you make sure you're ready to go. It helps push you to get that little bit of extra preparation.”

That little bit of extra preparation seemed to have paid off, as Lange was the lone conference champion the blue and white had that season. He believes some of the success he found inside the Bryce Jordan Center that weekend can be chalked up to the fans and the motivation they provided him during his individual bouts.

“You just knew going into the Big Ten Tournament that if you were in a tough spot, you could rely on the fans being in your corner,” Lange said. “Penn State fans are bar none the best in the country, so you knew they were always there and would give you that little bit of an extra boost.”

Lange accomplished the feat in his final year of college wrestling, and his title win would be the final match he would ever wrestle in Happy Valley, making his only Big Ten championship win all that more special.

“Winning a Big Ten title would have felt great, anyway,” Lange said. “I think it was just amplified immensely by doing it at home, especially the first time that Penn State had hosted the Big Ten Tournament.”

Unlike his teammate Lange, Biff Walizer did not win a Big Ten title in 1998. Still, he did finish as the runner-up in his weight class.

Walizer also felt that same sense of support Lange did during his own run of success.

“It's a special feeling,” Walizer told the Collegian. “Penn State has a support base that most programs in the country don't have, so to be able to put on that singlet is certainly a special feeling, and one that brings with it a lot of pride.”

While the crowd support certainly did elevate the performances of certain members of the team, especially in the later matches, it also is believed to have helped the wrestlers on the roster who were considered to be relatively less experienced.

“We had a couple of young guys in the lineup that year,” Lange said. “I'm sure it helps those guys because when you're a competitor, you can't not feed off the energy of the crowd.”

While the Nittany Lions had to wait until 2011 for their first Big Ten team title, the program did manage to finish in second place behind Iowa.

With the runner-up finish in 1998 — which at the time was tied for their highest finish in the ever-competitive Big Ten — Penn State came up just short as it finished only a mere 12 points behind the champion Hawkeyes.

“We wrestled well as a team,” Lange said. “If a couple of matches go another way, maybe we get the first Big Ten title, especially at home. That would have been nice.”

While the Nittany Lions did not walk out champions, Fritz and his staff left the Bryce Jordan Center with a sense of dignity and satisfaction.

“We were proud,” Fritz said. “I was proud because the kids wrestled hard, and I was proud of the effort and the way the guys went out — [they] put it all out there.”

While Fritz was proud of the effort put forth by his team, his Big Ten champion wrestler was not only prideful, but grateful as well.

The Big Ten champion Lange was well aware of what he had accomplished that season and understood the importance of what it meant not only to himself, but to the fans as well.

“It's just such an honor to be able to put on the uniform,” Lange said. “It means a lot because not a lot of people get to do it. The fact that I could do it at home in front of those fans, what better way to say ‘thank you’ to the fans than to win a title.”