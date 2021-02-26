Last year, Penn State was coming off a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament and looking to improve on its placement heading into the NCAA Tournament a few weeks later.

That fourth-place finish for the Nittany Lions resulted in having seven potential NCAA qualifiers entering last year's NCAA Tournament, which wound up being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Big Ten Tournament gets underway next weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center, and Penn State will once again look to qualify as many of its wrestlers as it can heading into the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis.

The issue with qualifying this year is multi-pronged, however.

First, any wrestler seeking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an at-large selection needs to have competed four times entering the NCAA Tournament.

So if the NCAA Tournament were to take place right now, Penn State wrestlers like Robbie Howard at 125 and heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet would be on the outside looking in as both only have two matches under their belts.

But Howard, Kerkvliet and others have another path to the NCAA Tournament — becoming an automatic qualifier.

Essentially, there are a set number of automatic qualifiers per conference per weight.

For example, the NCAA has awarded the Big Ten seven pre-allocations at 125 pounds, meaning Howard would need to finish inside the top seven to automatically punch his ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Or, if a wrestler wins his weight outright, he would qualify as well.

However, if a wrestler fails to qualify automatically, there's still a chance he can snag an at-large bid as long as he has four matches under his belt and has a strong enough body of work for the selection committee.

In addition to the seven spots at 125 pounds, the breakdowns of automatic qualifiers — excluding title winners — for the Big Ten is as follows:

133 pounds - 7 bids

141 pounds - 7 bids

149 pounds - 6 bids

157 pounds - 7 bids

165 pounds - 7 bids

174 pounds - 7 bids

184 pounds - 7 bids

197 pounds - 5 bids

Heavyweight - 6 bids

Without a bracket yet, it's hard to know just what the path will look like for each of Penn State's wrestlers, but the Big Ten boasts some of the nation's top guys in every weight, with seven or more ranked wrestlers in seven of the 10 weights, including nine at 125 pounds and 10 at 184 pounds.

In his 12 years here, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson has qualified all 10 of his starters for the NCAA Tournament just once in 2014. But if all goes well for the Nittany Lions when the Big Ten Tournament gets underway, it could happen again and would make Penn State a title threat.