In just over a week, Penn State will welcome its conference foes to Happy Valley as it hosts the annual Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions are set to host the conference tournament for just the third time in program history after concluding an impressive 6-0 regular season.

Although Penn State has dominated the Big Ten under Cael Sanderson’s watch, that has not always been the case for the program as a whole.

While the Nittany Lions will aim to crown multiple wrestlers as conference champions on Sunday, their expectations will be higher than they were each of the previous two times the university has hosted the event.

Here’s a look back at the previous two Big Ten Tournaments held at University Park.

1998

In its first time serving as host, Penn State finished runner-up in the conference tournament under head coach John Fritz.

In what would be his final year leading the blue and white, Fritz’s squad would total 120.5 points, falling just short of Iowa’s 132.5.

Despite the team success, only one individual Nittany Lion would be crowned a conference champion at the end of the tournament. At 158, Penn State’s No. 3 seeded John Lange defeated Iowa’s No. 4 Gabe McMahan to earn the title.

The Nittany Lions may not have had any other title winners, but were able to produce three second-place finishers.

The trio of Jeremy Hunter, Biff Walizer and Clint Musser each finished in second place at the 118, 134 and 150-pound weight classes, respectively. Freshman JaMarr Billman, fifth-year senior Rob Neidlinger and fourth-year junior Glenn Pritzlaff each finished in third place in their individual weight classes.

2009

In its second go-around hosting the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State did not quite see the same success it did when hosting in 1998.

In what would also be coach Troy Sunderland’s last season with the team, the blue and white ultimately finished seventh among the 11 teams competing at the tournament and scored only 79.5 points behind first-place Iowa’s 141.

This time under Sunderland, the Nittany Lions would not have a single conference champion. However, they would have two wrestlers finish second.

Bubba Jenkins, who wrestled at 149 and was the No. 2 seeded wrestler heading into the event, fell to Iowa’s Brent Metcalf, who was the top wrestler at their weight class.

At 174, it was Quentin Wright who also came in second place. In just his freshman season, Wright was ranked as the No. 3 wrestler in his weight class, but also fell to a top-ranked opponent, this time in the form of Michigan’s Steve Luke.

Fourth-year junior Dan Vallimont finished the tournament in third place at 165, losing to the eventual runner up in Ryan Morningstar of Iowa.