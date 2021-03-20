Anyone who’s followed Penn State over the years has likely seen that whatever Cael Sanderson typically does come NCAA Tournament time tends to work.

The 41-year-old is in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach and has won eight national titles in 12 years at Penn State.

That alone should be enough proof of concept that Sanderson has found the right formula.

But there's long been intrigue around the mystique of that formula and what exactly it is that Sanderson and Penn State do to peak at just the right time.

And even though wrestling is a highly individualized sport — maybe more than most — several of Sanderson's wrestlers recognize their success is also a team effort.

Penn State heads into the championship round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with four wrestlers — Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks — all vying for national titles, more than any other team.

And it's that team effort and its totality that will likely allow Penn State to have success.

"I've said it from the beginning that I'm the best, so I'm gonna go out and prove it. But I've got the best coaches, the best teammates, but it goes past that to me," Starocci said. "It also goes to my family — my mom and my dad — all my trainers and all my coaches. So it's really — I don't believe it's self made — I really believe it's a team."

Starocci is one of the youngest members of this Nittany Lion squad and the only Penn State freshman in a title bout.

One of the biggest ways in which Penn State's operation is a team effort is in how Starocci and others on the team both learn from and lead by the example of their older teammates.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

"They just lead by example. If you go out there and watch Roman, he's doing his thing. If you go out there and watch Nick, he's doing his thing and Aaron's always doing his thing. I just feel like those guys lead by example," Starocci said. "I know our team is young, so it's nice to have guys like that on our team and we always feed off each other so I can help the next guys and I'm helping our guys now, so it's just all about learning and getting better every single second."

Brooks, the two-time reigning Big Ten champion at 184 pounds, is one of those leaders who Starocci has learned from.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native was the last of Penn State's four finalists to punch their respective ticket to the title bout at their respective weight.

But in seeing his teammates do the same thing beforehand, Brooks said it's an affirmation of just how much of a team effort it is and what Sanderson and Penn State do is working.

"For me, I see my teammates winning and it shows that the effort and time in the room is paying off," Brooks said. "It gives me a boost of motivation like 'hey, we're doing the right things, our guys are winning' and it's my turn now."

Even the guys who aren't winning or maybe don't get as much notoriety are still important to Brooks' and Penn State's success.

So when the finals start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Penn State looks to crown four individual champions, any success will have been predicated on the whole team's involvement.

"We're all looking out for each other in the room — there's just a positive energy. It's a team effort with the coaches to everyone on the roster, even some of the starters or guys who do or don't get mentioned," Brooks said. "But this wouldn't be possible without them, so it takes the whole team and we all just feed off each other's energy and love each other, support each other, and you see the fruits of that."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling dominates competition in semifinal round of tournament While Iowa may have distanced itself from the rest of the pack in terms of the team title, P…