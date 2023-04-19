Chris Starocci walked into the kitchen of his house, only to find that food from last night’s dinner was still on the stove.

The food belonged to his youngest son, Carter Starocci, a freshman wrestler for Erie’s Cathedral Preparatory School, and was becoming a familiar sight for Chris.

Carter sat in his room at his dad’s house in Erie, Pennsylvania, with the lights off, barely making any contact with the world that existed on the other side of his door.

Some of the little contact Chris had with his son was filled with empty promises to eat dinner that would be found the next day, still sitting on the stove where Chris had left it the night before.

The repeated cycle of Carter attending school and immediately isolating himself in his room had been a continued phenomenon in the Starocci household for two months.

Obviously concerned with the missed meals and the length of the seemingly unshakeable funk his son was in, Chris, a snow plow driver in the wintertime, started debating whether he should seek outside help for Carter.

Then, Carter finally emerged from his room with a list of demands, which included the self-banning of pizza, donuts and birthday parties.

“When he came out of the room, he was a totally different person,” Chris told The Daily Collegian. “It was like literally the figure of speech of him growing up overnight.”

Carter’s isolation stemmed from his eighth-place finish in the 138-pound weight class at the 2016 PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, arguably the toughest high school state tournament in the country. According to Chris, Carter was the only wrestler in the tournament who hadn’t won a state medal yet because he was a freshman.

One of Carter’s losses was to current two-time NCAA finalist Sammy Sasso. The winner of the entire weight class was also future Buckeye Luke Pletcher, who went on to compile 111 victories for Ohio State in his collegiate career.

Eighth place earned Carter a spot on the podium and a state medal in his freshman year of high school, but it simply didn’t meet his personal expectations, sending him into what Chris thought was a spiral.

In reality, Carter was formulating a plan that he still holds himself accountable for “to this day.”

“That changed my life,” Carter told the Collegian. “Every day, I come into this room and [feel] those feelings and emotions when I experienced taking eighth place.”

At the time, Carter had been wrestling for over a decade after getting into the sport at 3 years old. But, the two months of solitude in his room helped him develop his real love for the sport.

Carter watched documentaries and YouTube videos to see where he could improve his skill set. He didn’t know it at the time, but some of those included videos on his future teammate’s brother, Gabe Dean.

“I was like, ‘I want to be the best, and I’m not losing ever again,’” Carter said. “And then that's when I really found the love [for wrestling], and I took it to a whole new level.”

Confidence runs high in Carter’s head, and it wasn’t any different when he was a freshman in high school. Carter had grown accustomed to the success he’d earned as a wrestler from when he first started wrestling. By 5, he was wrestling in the 10U state tournament.

According to Carter, he went on a “five- or six-year run” where he didn’t lose a match against kids around the country before he even took the high school mat.

While Carter might’ve felt like the “Don Juan” when he finally got to high school, his game still needed some work in the eyes of his high school coach, Mike Hahesy.

“He came off the mat, and he was all upset, and I remember just telling him, ‘Hey, you are never going to be very good unless you get better on your feet,’” Hahesy told the Collegian.

That summer changed everything.

Carter participated in the annual USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. By then, Carter had moved up to 152 pounds and was awarded the eighth-place medal for the entire country.

“He left being a boy and came back a man,” Hahesy said.

The next season, Carter placed second at states but avoided going down the same route he took a season earlier. Over the course of his final two seasons wrestling at Cathedral Prep, Carter combined for a 96-0 record with two Pennsylvania state titles.

Now, Carter is a three-time NCAA champion with an 80-2 overall collegiate record. With his extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus year, Carter has the opportunity to be the first five-time NCAA champion in the history of the sport, though the Olympics are also a main goal for him.

Carter’s current mindset focuses on “taking souls,” which he defines as the repeated beating of somebody over and over again. However, it all started with a two-month sabbatical and an “obsession to be great” within his room in Erie.

