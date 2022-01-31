Everyone has their own kryptonite.

Penn State has a weakness of its own, even though it looks unbeatable with a 14-0 record season.

Despite beating four top-10 teams, in the current Intermat rankings, in No. 2 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Arizona State and No. 9 Cornell, the Nittany Lions have one glaring hole in their roster, and it resides at 157 pounds.

The blue and white wrestlers own a 1-13 record at the weight class in dual meets, with four different wrestlers competing in at least one 157-pound match.

Penn State dropped the first eight bouts at the weight class before Tony Negron finally broke the drought against Maryland’s Lucas Cordio, beating the Terrapin with an 11-2 major decision.

Since then, 157-pound wrestlers have lost their last five bouts.

In a conference with 10 schools ranked in Intermat’s top-25 dual-meet rankings, a gaping hole in the roster is a problem.

The four wrestlers include Negron, Terrell Barraclough, Joey Blumer, who wrestled up a couple weight classes for the opening double-header and Joe Lee.

Barraclough and Negron have taken the majority of the reps, as the two have wrestled in 11 of the 14 meets so far this season, but there hasn’t been a clear-cut starter as of yet.

“I would say we’re not really set there yet,” Cael Sanderson said. “We’re still kind of waiting to see somebody claim that spot a little bit.”

However, to the wrestlers’ credit, they haven’t gotten blown out very often this season, only giving up two major decisions and keeping it close with wrestlers that outrank them.

Barraclough lost a close 2-0 decision against Iowa’s No. 12 Kaleb Young in his most recent appearance and lost in overtime in the prior meet to Michigan State’s No. 19 Chase Saldate.

Negron almost completed an upset win over Lehigh’s No. 8 Josh Humphreys back on Dec. 5, losing 5-4 after a last-second takedown was reversed.

“Terrell is close, and we’ve seen with Tony that he’s also close,” Sanderson said. “Terrell did a nice job against a tough kid, Tony’s done a nice job against some tough kids, but we think they’re both capable of winning at the highest level.

“It’s just a matter of doing it at this point.”

Still, team points aren’t awarded for almost winning.

Lee was also a wrestler that was thought to get a considerable amount of experience this season after going 4-2 in the six dual meets he appeared in last year.

The 2021-22 season hasn’t panned out as Lee had probably hoped, fighting an injury early in the campaign and losing a 4-2 decision in his only dual meet appearance to Cornell’s No. 25 Colton Yapoujian.

“He hasn’t really been challenging at that position,” Sanderson said. “We’ve all seen him, he’s capable of great things and a very talented wrestler, but at this time, it's just not there.”

One name Nittany Lion fans should look out for in the near future is Luke Gardner, as it's been rumored that he might make a return to the team.

Gardner, who wrestled and won in both of his dual meet bouts at 157 pounds last season, was added to Penn State’s roster on WrestleStat.com, but there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

“He’s playing with that idea,” Sanderson said. “It’s not really something I can give a concrete answer on what he’s thinking or what that looks like, but that’s something that’s definitely a possibility.”

