Penn State landed the commitments of two brothers Monday to add to its already loaded 2024 recruiting class.

Wisconsin natives Cole and Connor Mirasola both announced their intention to wrestle for the Nittany Lions on their Instagram accounts yesterday.

Connor Mirasola, who currently wrestles at 182 pounds, is the No. 11 overall recruit on FloWrestling’s 2024 recruiting board. Cole Mirasola, who wrestles at 195 pounds, is ranked No. 21.

The commitments of the Mirasola brothers bolsters Penn State’s strong 2024 class, which was already No. 1 in the country. The Nittany Lions had already received the commitments of No. 3 overall recruit Joe Sealey, No. 6 overall Zack Ryder and No. 7 overall Mason Gibson.

