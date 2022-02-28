Going from the collegiate wrestling mat to the octagon is a transition that isn’t overly common in the wrestling world.

Major mixed martial arts associations like the UFC and Bellator host fighters from many different combat backgrounds like kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and judo, but wrestling is starting to take hold, including some former Penn Staters.

Fighters can score points in MMA events with strikes, kicks and takedowns — the ticket for wrestlers’ transition to the cage.

Over the years, several wrestlers have made their mark in the octagon, even becoming champions at certain weight classes.

Daniel Cormier of Oklahoma State is perhaps the most illustrious wrestler turned UFC fighter, winning six title fights.

Penn State wrestling has also had its fair share of wrestlers go down the MMA pipeline, including national champions Ed Ruth, Phil Davis, and most recently, Bo Nickal.

Current blue-and-white wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks might have a future in mixed martial arts, following in the footsteps of those before them.

“It’s crossed my mind,” Aaron Brooks said Monday. “Since I was a young kid, I’ve always wanted to fight, so it's just ‘Will I or will I not?’”

Brooks is the defending champion and No. 1-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds, beating the likes of Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine this season.

The junior still has a couple of years to decide his future, but a transition to the octagon might be in line for Brooks.

His teammate, Bravo-Young, might be even heavier set on a career in MMA, as his biggest inspirations include some of UFC’s greats and up-and-comers alike.

“I look up to Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and his crew, Islam [Makhachev] and his group of fighters they hang around and train with,” Bravo-Young said. “I’m really inspired by those guys and the way they carry themselves and the way they train.”

Nurmagomedov is widely considered as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time and coaches Makhachev, who is well on his way to a title fight with a 22-1 record.

“I watch them quite a bit,” Bravo-Young said. “That’s what I want to get into next.”

Bravo-Young’s wrestling style is characterized by quick footwork and agility, which are traits that translate to the fighting world where punches and kicks have to be defended to avoid a knockout.

The 133-pound wrestler is ranked No. 1 at his weight class and is also a defending national champion like Brooks, but the senior still can decide to return for one more season thanks to the extra coronavirus-pandemic-granted extra year of eligibility.

The looming Big Ten and NCAA tournaments are the focus of Bravo-Young and Brooks right now, but when the time comes to make a decision for their post-collegiate careers, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the two fighting for a belt down the road.

“If I make it a decision, it wouldn’t come until maybe next August or September,” Bravo-Young said. “It is going to be up to me, I don’t owe anyone anything, I did my four years here, so I’ll play it by ear.”

