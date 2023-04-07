THON, Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal speaks to the crowd during the  pep rally during the 51st THON in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Emily Rosio

Bo Nickal has announced his next UFC opponent.

The former Penn State wrestler will fight Tresean Gore at UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Nickal is 4-0 is his professional MMA career thus far and recently beat Jamie Pickett via submission in UFC 285 on March 4.

Gore is 5-2 in his professional career but has not fought since Oct. 29 of last year when he defeated Josh Fremd via submission.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags