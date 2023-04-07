Bo Nickal has announced his next UFC opponent.

The former Penn State wrestler will fight Tresean Gore at UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

A Middleweight BoutBo Nickal vs Tresean GoreUFC 290 July 8th 👊🔥🎥 @betrcombat pic.twitter.com/nGbjWB9c1w — Fight Geeks (@fightgeektweets) April 7, 2023

Nickal is 4-0 is his professional MMA career thus far and recently beat Jamie Pickett via submission in UFC 285 on March 4.

Gore is 5-2 in his professional career but has not fought since Oct. 29 of last year when he defeated Josh Fremd via submission.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE