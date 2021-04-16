Phil Davis suffered a similar fate to Vadim Nemkov on Friday after the two faced off in a rematch for the first time in three years.

The pair was the co-main event at Bellator 257's Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix and met in the semifinal round.

Nemkov retained the Bellator light heavyweight title after downing the former Nittany Lion national champion Davis by unanimous decision and beat Davis by split decision the last time the two competed.

The loss drops Davis' career MMA record to 22-6-1.

