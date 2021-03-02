2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships Finals
Bo Nickal (197 lbs) wrestles Kollin Moore, of Ohio State University, at the 2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships, at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 23.

One of Penn State's all-time best wrestlers will be back in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, though he won't be suiting up and stepping on the mat.

Three-time NCAA champion and two-time Hodge Trophy winner Bo Nickal will join the broadcast team for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament as a guest analyst, the Big Ten Network announced Tuesday.

Nickal, along with reporter Ray Flores, will be live from State College for the event while the broadcast team of Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons and Tim Johnson will lead the network's coverage from its Chicago studio.

The tournament will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship round slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday

