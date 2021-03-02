One of Penn State's all-time best wrestlers will be back in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, though he won't be suiting up and stepping on the mat.

Three-time NCAA champion and two-time Hodge Trophy winner Bo Nickal will join the broadcast team for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament as a guest analyst, the Big Ten Network announced Tuesday.

Nickal, along with reporter Ray Flores, will be live from State College for the event while the broadcast team of Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons and Tim Johnson will lead the network's coverage from its Chicago studio.

The tournament will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship round slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE