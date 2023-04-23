On Sunday, former Penn State heavyweight Seth Nevills announced his commitment to wrestle for Maryland next year.

Nevills entered his name into the transfer earlier this offseason on March 21.

The future Terrapin posted a 2-0 record on this past season with a bonus-point victory on each occasion.

With the graduation of Jaron Smith and medical retirement of Garrett Kappes, Nevills will have the opportunity to compete for Maryland’s starting heavyweight spot.

