Penn State Wrestling v. Maryland, Seth Nevills

Seth Nevills wrestles Maryland’s Parker Robinson during Penn State wrestling’s meet against the University of Maryland in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penn State won 40-3 over the Terrapins.

 Lily LaRegina

On Sunday, former Penn State heavyweight Seth Nevills announced his commitment to wrestle for Maryland next year.

Nevills entered his name into the transfer earlier this offseason on March 21.

The future Terrapin posted a 2-0 record on this past season with a bonus-point victory on each occasion.

With the graduation of Jaron Smith and medical retirement of Garrett Kappes, Nevills will have the opportunity to compete for Maryland’s starting heavyweight spot.

