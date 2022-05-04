After entering the transfer portal back in April, former Penn Stater Michael Beard announced his next destination Wednesday on Instagram.

The 197-pound wrestler will transfer to Lehigh, another Pennsylvania school with an impressive wrestling history.

Beard, who has a 43-11 career record, will have a chance to write his own story as a likely-perennial starter for the rest of his eligibility.

The former Nittany Lion could have an opportunity to wrestle current blue and white 197-pounder Max Dean, as Lehigh and Penn State have wrestled against each other in four of the last five seasons.

