After entering the transfer portal back in April, former Penn Stater Michael Beard announced his next destination Wednesday on Instagram.
The 197-pound wrestler will transfer to Lehigh, another Pennsylvania school with an impressive wrestling history.
Michael Beard ➡️ @LehighWrestling!!! pic.twitter.com/foqzqr5Ywh— The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) May 4, 2022
Beard, who has a 43-11 career record, will have a chance to write his own story as a likely-perennial starter for the rest of his eligibility.
The former Nittany Lion could have an opportunity to wrestle current blue and white 197-pounder Max Dean, as Lehigh and Penn State have wrestled against each other in four of the last five seasons.
