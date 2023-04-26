Wrestling, Ohio State, Sanderson

Head coach Cael Sanderson cheers on Anthony Cassar during the match at St. John's Arena on Friday, February 8, 2019. No. 1 Nittany Lions defeated No. 2 Buckeyes 28-9.

 Ken Kalbach

A former member of Penn State’s squad entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Will Betancourt listed his name in the transfer portal. Betancourt transferred to the Nittany Lions on March 22, 2022 after going 15-6 at 133 pounds for Ohio State.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Cael Sanderson said that Betancourt wasn’t on the team anymore.

Betancourt will search for his fourth collegiate home, as he committed and wrestled for Lock Haven out of high school before transferring to Ohio State.

