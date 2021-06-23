For the second time this week, a former Penn State wrestler is joining another program's coaching staff.

Vincenzo Joseph was hired to the Stanford Cardinal coaching staff as an assistant Wednesday. He joins Mark Hall, who join Penn wrestling as a volunteer assistant, as former Nittany Lions now in the coaching role.

Joseph wrestled at Penn State from 2016-2020 before his time was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Penn State, Joseph won two national championships in 2017 and 2018 before placing second in 2019. He was a three-time All-American with a career record of 89-9.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State football set to play in front of full capacity crowd in Week 1 at Wisconsin Penn State will be playing in front of a large crowd for the first time since its 2019 Cotto…