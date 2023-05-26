Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young will make his MMA debut on June 29.

Bravo-Young will participate in UFC Fight Pass’ Invitational 4, where he’ll be competing against Alex Perez, currently the No. 6 flyweight in the UFC, in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu match.

Stepping in the grappling game until I can wrestle again. June 29th. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/Lwy0RoVcLN — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) May 26, 2023

It’s been an eventful week for Bravo-Young, who also announced his commitment to the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club on Wednesday.

In the later stages of his career, Bravo-Young made it clear that MMA was probably going to be the path he’d take after his collegiate wrestling career came to a close. Bravo-Young signed an NIL deal with Dave Martin, a well-known MMA manager, in June 2022.

Now, Bravo-Young will have his first opportunity to showcase his skills against an established UFC professional. Perez sports a 24-7 professional record.

