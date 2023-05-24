 Skip to main content
Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young announced as latest member of NLWC

NCAA Wrestling Championships, Bravo-Young semifinals

At 133, Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young faces Michael McGee from Arizona State University in the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Bravo-Young won 6-4 in sudden victory.

After a prosperous career at Penn State, Roman Bravo-Young is forging a new connection to Happy Valley.

The former wrestler, who ended his career with an astounding 101-10 record, was announced as the latest addition to the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club on Wednesday.

The NLWC plays host to a US Olympic Regional Training Center, a resource which would be highly useful to Bravo-Young as he potentially looks to continue his career in the future.

By maintaining a relationship with Cael Sanderson and the rest of Penn State’s wrestling culture, Bravo-Young will look to continue elevating himself while not straying too far from his collegiate roots.

