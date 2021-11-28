Former Penn State wrestler Nick Suriano officially transfers again, announces landing spot

Former Penn Stater Nick Suriano announced that he will be transferring to Michigan.
Suriano spent his first collegiate campaign with Penn State, before transferring to Rutgers as a sophomore.
He hasn't wrestled in a college match since 2019, making his decision to transfer a long-awaited one for both himself and the college wrestling world as a whole.
As a former NCAA champion, Suriano figures to be a huge addition to the Wolverines' team.
