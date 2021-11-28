You have permission to edit this article.
Former Penn State wrestler Nick Suriano officially transfers again, announces landing spot

Penn State Wrestling vs Stanford

True freshman Nick Suriano starts in the referee position with Connor Schram of Stanford at the opening game of the wresting season against Stanford on Sunday, November 13, 2016. Penn State defeated Stanford 36-6.

 Devam Shah

Former Penn Stater Nick Suriano announced that he will be transferring to Michigan.

Suriano spent his first collegiate campaign with Penn State, before transferring to Rutgers as a sophomore.

He hasn't wrestled in a college match since 2019, making his decision to transfer a long-awaited one for both himself and the college wrestling world as a whole.

As a former NCAA champion, Suriano figures to be a huge addition to the Wolverines' team.

