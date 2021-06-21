Penn has added a very familiar Penn State face to its coaching staff going into the 2021-22 season.

Former Nittany Lion wrestler Mark Hall joins the Quakers' staff as a volunteer assistant after just one season removed from the blue and white roster. The 2020 graduate won the 2016-17 174-pound NCAA Championship.

In his final season in Happy Valley, the three-time NCAA finalist was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championship before it was cancelled.

After Hall’s impressive tenure at Penn State, he captured his first US Open title in freestyle wrestling.

