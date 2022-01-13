Greatness is not born — it is instead slowly crafted through years of dedication and resilience toward one’s craft.

Former Penn State wrestler, two-time Olympian and member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Kerry McCoy is one of the most decorated athletes the sport of wrestling has ever seen and has now been handed the reins to the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club.

McCoy has since invested himself in a community that already produces some of the most elite wrestling talent in the country.

However, the former Nittany Lion said he believes he can continue to mold current and future generations of athletes from the area and not only produce world-class athletes but world-class people.

The New York native previously spent roughly a year at the California Regional Training Center, but his familiarity with the Lehigh Valley played a role in his decision to relocate.

Out of high school, McCoy was recruited to wrestle at Lehigh where he would eventually serve as an assistant coach at the school from 2000-2005.

“The relationship that I had with the area, with the university, with the people involved, was a big thing, and I knew that the potential for greatness was very strong here,” McCoy told the Daily Collegian.

“Being tied to Lehigh University, being in the Lehigh Valley, getting closer to home and getting closer to an area where I spent a lot of time was just great to be at a place that I really felt that we can be successful.”

McCoy’s resume speaks for itself.

The former Penn State wrestler was a two-time Olympian, finishing fifth and seventh in 2000 and 2004, respectively, was a nine-time member of U.S. National teams, and was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the 2003 Pan-American Games where he took home a gold medal.

Those training at the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, and now under the tutelage of McCoy, have the privilege of having one of the most decorated and experienced athletes the sport has seen in their corner.

Darian Cruz is one of those athletes and has spent his entire wrestling career in the Lehigh Valley.

The Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate wrestled collegiately at Lehigh, where he was a three-time All-American at 125 and finished tied for second all-time in program history with 120 career wins.

“It's an incredible thing knowing that this man is going to prepare you for what you want to accomplish,” Cruz told the Collegian. “It's going to show obviously in the future, leading up to the World Championships and Olympic Games, but like I said — we're just getting started.”

Cruz currently represents Puerto Rico in the World Championships and will do so again in the 2024 Olympic Games.

However, Cruz is not the only member of the current Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club who has spent the majority of his life in the Lehigh Valley and is now competing on the world stage.

Guesseppe Rea, who attended high school in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and wrestled collegiately at Wilkes University where he accumulated 121 career wins, is also currently wrestling at the national level and representing Ecuador.

Rea said he believes in just the short amount of time McCoy has spent with the club his presence has been felt.

“In just the few months he's been here with us, he's made a big difference in us competing, getting us out there, and the coaching aspect too,” Rea told the Collegian. “He's a great coach, and he's an even better person.”

Being from the Lehigh Valley, both Cruz and Rea understand the area and what it means to be a part of the community.

Understanding the work ethic and the mentality of the valley is a step in the right direction toward immersing oneself among its neighbors and building a strong foundation for the program.

McCoy said he is also in tune with the character of the community and understands the blue-collar work ethic of the people who call the Lehigh Valley home.

In his coaching, McCoy emphasizes working hard, but with a plan.

“We want to make sure we come in, we work hard and give everything we have,” McCoy said. “We're smart, a tagline I say is ‘train hard, train smart.’ It's not just about just doing things to do things.”

That mindset is one that doesn’t just stay in the wrestling room either.

McCoy understands the importance of community impact and what making a meaningful difference can do for the future of a community as well.

“We try to have them be able to perform at a high level personally at all times and knowing that to give back to the community it's not, ‘Every day we're just going to go and do something just to do it.’” McCoy said.

His staff attempts to teach its wrestlers to constantly perform at a high level personally, McCoy said.

“We want to make sure we have an impact.”

For McCoy, though, earning national recognition on the wrestling mats is not the only goal he has for his club.

The former blue and white wrestler is also focused on shaping men and preparing them for life after the sport.

McCoy encouraged his athletes to get involved in the area around them and speak with people who work in their desired career fields.

“That's what's incredible about coach McCoy, he's never bigger than himself, and he's so selfless,” Cruz said. “Wrestling is such a minute part of being a great man and building your character.”

However, McCoy is not only focused on the current generation of Lehigh Valley wrestling but the future generations as well.

“We are starting to go to local wrestling clubs or local high schools and run a practice maybe once a week,” Cruz said. “We have a wrestling club of our own, a little kids club, and he's going to have us teach freestyle wrestling to local kids once or twice a week.”

McCoy’s goal of creating a long-lasting tradition of winning is certainly attainable.

While the future of the area may be exciting, McCoy understands the culture must first start with his current group of wrestlers before it seeps down into the rest of the wrestling community.

“One thing that Kerry is trying to implement is to grow the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club [Regional Training Center],” Rea said. “Kind of like a Penn RTC or the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, RTC has more resources for different training partners. I think that's just going to elevate everyone else. It will be like a trickle down effect.”

McCoy said his beliefs and ethics can help translate into a winning program that further elevates an already dominant area for the sport.

The new leader of the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club has high expectations and goals for his club and the community that it belongs to.

However, lofty goals are neither intimidating nor anything new for the former Olympian.

“Being strategic with hard work and dedication is really the focus that I really want to drive, but it's all about that,” McCoy said. “It's my personality that I'd like to influence the situation that we're in, knowing that hard work, dedication, commitment, being a good person, all of those things are strategies and characteristics that I think I bring to the table.

“And that hopefully transcends to the people that are affiliated with the program.”

