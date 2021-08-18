A former Penn State wrestler and Dan Hodge Trophy winner is taking the next step in his career.

Kerry McCoy was named head coach and executive director of the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, taking effect on Oct. 1.

In the role, McCoy will oversee all club operations, men's and women's freestyle and folkstyle wrestling clinics and recruitment.

The move to the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club serves as a return to the area for McCoy, as he worked at what was formerly called the Lehigh Valley Athletic Club from 2000 to 2005.

During his Nittany Lion days, McCoy achieved multiple accolades for wrestling, such as earning the Dan Hodge Trophy in 1997 and winning two national championships. He wrestled in the Olympics twice and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014.

After leaving Penn State, McCoy coached at Stanford from 2005 to 2008 and at Maryland for 11 seasons.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Saquon Barkley’s high school alma mater to retire his No. 21 jersey Former Penn State and Whitehall High School running back Saquon Barkley will be receiving a …