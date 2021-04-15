Big Ten wrestling tournament, Jarod Verkleeren and Yahya Thomas
Penn State’s Jarod Verkleeren wrestles Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas in the 149-pound round of 16 at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thomas won 6-3 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

One of Penn State's key starters each of the last two seasons will take his talents elsewhere.

Jarod Verkleeren, who started 19 duals at 149 pounds during his three years and qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year, will don a Virginia singlet next season, he announced Thursday.

For his career, Verkleeren went 32-14 at Penn State and spent several weeks ranked inside the top-20 wrestlers at 149 pounds in 2020, his first full season as a starter.

