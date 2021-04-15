One of Penn State's key starters each of the last two seasons will take his talents elsewhere.

Jarod Verkleeren, who started 19 duals at 149 pounds during his three years and qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year, will don a Virginia singlet next season, he announced Thursday.

Grateful for the last 4 years at PSU and thankful for everyone who reached out to me during this process. After lots of prayers, I am very excited for the opportunity to wrestle and pursue a Masters Degree at The University of Virginia. 🤼‍♂️🎊#GoHoos #Believe pic.twitter.com/E1CJHwZPxQ — JarodVerkleeren (@verkleeren_j) April 15, 2021

For his career, Verkleeren went 32-14 at Penn State and spent several weeks ranked inside the top-20 wrestlers at 149 pounds in 2020, his first full season as a starter.

