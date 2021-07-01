Ed Ruth looks at crowd

Another Penn State alumnus has been given a coaching position at a Division I program.

Illinois head coach Mike Poeta announced Thursday that former Nittany Lion wrestler Ed Ruth will be joining his coaching staff.

Ruth wrestled at Penn State from 2010-2014, going on to win three individual NCAA championships and four Big Ten championships.

During that four-year span, Ruth put together a career record of 136-3.

Since his time at Penn State, Ruth represented team USA at the 2014 World Wrestling Championships and was a silver medalist at the 2015 USA World Team trials.

