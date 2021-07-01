Another Penn State alumnus has been given a coaching position at a Division I program.

Illinois head coach Mike Poeta announced Thursday that former Nittany Lion wrestler Ed Ruth will be joining his coaching staff.

Extremely excited to announce the addition of Ed Ruth to our coaching staff.Welcome to Champaign, @edruth67!! 🔶🔷#ILLINI x #JoinTheFight https://t.co/IX5IM6RUYw — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) July 2, 2021

Ruth wrestled at Penn State from 2010-2014, going on to win three individual NCAA championships and four Big Ten championships.

During that four-year span, Ruth put together a career record of 136-3.

Since his time at Penn State, Ruth represented team USA at the 2014 World Wrestling Championships and was a silver medalist at the 2015 USA World Team trials.

