United States' David Morris Taylor III celebrates holding the US flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 86kg Freestyle wrestling event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 Aaron Favila/AP Photo

After winning Olympic gold in August, former Penn State wrestler and current Nittany Lion Wrestling Club (NLWC) wrestler David Taylor won silver at the World Wrestling Championship on Sunday.

Coincidentally, Taylor wrestled Iran’s Hassan Yazdani, the same wrestler he beat for the gold medal at the Olympics, in the World Championship final.

However, Taylor came up short this time around, losing 6-2 after rolling to the finals.

Taylor’s NLWC teammate, Thomas Gilman, will wrestle for a gold medal on Monday after recording two technical falls.

