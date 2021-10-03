After winning Olympic gold in August, former Penn State wrestler and current Nittany Lion Wrestling Club (NLWC) wrestler David Taylor won silver at the World Wrestling Championship on Sunday.

Heartbreaking loss, but congratulations to David Taylor for winning a World Silver Medal! 🇺🇲 🥈 — NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) October 3, 2021

Coincidentally, Taylor wrestled Iran’s Hassan Yazdani, the same wrestler he beat for the gold medal at the Olympics, in the World Championship final.

However, Taylor came up short this time around, losing 6-2 after rolling to the finals.

Taylor’s NLWC teammate, Thomas Gilman, will wrestle for a gold medal on Monday after recording two technical falls.

