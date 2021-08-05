Penn State alumnus and Nittany Lion Wrestling Club member David Taylor is bringing home some of the most important hardware of his life.

Taylor defeated top-seeded Hassan Yazdani of Iran 4-3 in the 86kg freestyle to win the gold medal for the United States.

Taylor is the only former Penn State wrestler at the Olympics, but he’s joined by multiple NLWC counterparts. He has now defeated Yazdani three times, as the other two wins came in the World Cup and World Championships.

The gold medalist was a four-time All-American, two-time national champion and two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner at Penn State from 2009-2013.

Taylor won all of his three previous Olympic matchups by technical superiority, and he secured the gold medal with a last-second takedown after trailing for the majority of the match.

