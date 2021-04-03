The reigning World champion at 86 kilograms, Penn State legend David Taylor can now add Olympian to his resume.

A three-time NCAA champion for Penn State, Taylor beat fellow Nittany Lion legend Bo Nickal two matches to none in the 86 kilogram finals at the 2021 Olympic Trials and will represent the United States in Tokyo at the 2021 Olympic Games.

The matchup between Taylor and Nickal was the only finals match to pit two NLWC members and two former Penn State wrestlers against each other.

With the win, Taylor gives Penn State its first Olympian since 2016 when Frank Molinaro competed at 65 kilograms, and Taylor is the seventh former Nittany Lion to become an Olympian.

