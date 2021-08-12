Former Nittany Lion and current Nittany Lion Wrestling Club member David Taylor is officially testing his world dominance on another stage.

USA Wrestling announced Thursday that Taylor — who won a 2020 gold medal recently — accepted his bid to participate in the 2021 Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway.

Fellow NLWC members Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis also accepted their bids from Team USA. Both were also medalists at this year's Olympics.

All three wrestlers will compete in the same weight classes as they did in Tokyo. The 2021 World Team Selection Procedures state Olympic medalists receive an automatic bid if they are wrestling in the same weight class.

Since Taylor, Snyder and Maroulis accepted their positions for Team USA, their weight classes are already taken and will not be competed for at the World Team Trials coming up on Sept. 11 and 12.

The World Championships will take place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10 in Oslo.

