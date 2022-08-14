Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske announced his second career collegiate transfer Sunday evening.

In 2020, after less than two years in Happy Valley, the Duncombe, Iowa, native returned to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa midway through the campaign.

After over two seasons with the Panthers, Teske entered the portal once more, ending up with arguably Penn State's biggest rival, Iowa.

The four-time high school state champion will have two years of eligibility with the Hawkeyes, who will compete against the blue and white for the conference title in the 2022-23 campaign.

