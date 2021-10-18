Former Penn State wrestler Brady Berge’s journey as star on the mat, conquering trials off of it

Injuries are a part of sports, and while they can be healed, sometimes they have the ability of taking athletes’ career aspirations with them.

Former Penn Stater Brady Berge’s injury-riddled career ultimately forced the talented wrestler to walk away from the sport before he was ready.

The Minnesota native came to Happy Valley as a top prospect and went an impressive 20-5 in his redshirt freshman campaign.

While his career was on an upward trajectory, it would all change in the span of one match at the U23 World Championships in Budapest in October 2019.

After losing his opening bout to Razambek Zhamalov of Russia, Berge took on Gaurav Baliyan of India. It was in this match that Berge would sustain a concussion that would render him unconscious.

“I don't really have a recollection of exactly what happened, but I believe my head hit the inside of his knee,” Berge told The Daily Collegian. “I went out, and it was the first major concussion that I had ever experienced.

“From there, it kind of continued to happen.”

Then Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach Eric Thompson, who has since become a volunteer assistant coach at Arizona State, was close with Berge and watched the injury his friend sustained live.

“Anytime you see a guy you know, especially a kid like Brady, get hurt, and especially anything with the head, it's really scary,” Thompson told the Collegian. “You don't know exactly what's going on because the brain is still a little bit of a mystery even for doctors.”

The extent of the injury was serious enough that Berge found himself considering a number of possible outcomes.

One of those potential outcomes was the possibility of not returning to the mat.

“There were other things outside of the concussion that were happening that just were abnormal, stuff that hadn't happened to me before and things that scared me,” Berge said.

The Minnesota native would eventually return to the sport, but not before undergoing a thorough rehabilitation process. This included rigorous testing to “check all the boxes” before returning to the mat.

Mark Hall, a fellow Minnesota native and former teammate of Berge’s, also dealt with concussions throughout his career.

Hall understands how head injuries can not only mess with an athlete physically but mentally as well.

“It can play with you for a while,” Hall told the Collegian. “He handled that particular injury really well and far better than I know a lot of people could.”

Aside from the tests he underwent, Berge also had to make sure he felt physically capable of returning to action.

All told, the recovery process took the now-former Nittany Lion roughly two months to complete.

As a result of his injuries — and what would turn out to be a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic — Berge would wrestle in only two bouts in the 2019-2020 season.

“It was hard for me because I was just on the sideline the entire time watching, and I wasn't able to be in the practice room wrestling all the time,” Berge said. “I wasn't able to compete with them in some of the biggest matches in college wrestling.”

It wasn’t until the 2020-21 season that Berge would return to Cael Sanderson’s starting lineup fully healthy.

Berge went on to wrestle in all but one of Penn State’s meets last season, as he wrestled to a regular-season record of 5-0.

After sustaining the injury he did, the significance of returning to the mat was not lost on Berge.

“It was a blessing to be honest with you,” Berge said. “From where I was a year before, there were a lot of question marks.

“It was awesome for me to be able to compete and put on a singlet again. It was awesome for me to be in the room every day training with my teammates and my coaches again and continuing to build those relationships.”

The importance of Berge returning to Penn State wrestling and regaining his health was not lost on Thompson either.

While at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Thompson witnessed what Berge was capable of and was eager to see the Nittany Lion showcase the abilities and talents he knew he possessed.

“Coming into last year he was wrestling really well, and you were seeing the Brady that we'd all seen in the room,” Thompson said. “The guy that was really, really talented and had a ton of skills and we were excited to see him compete.”

Berge’s return to wrestling provided a former four-time All-American in Hall with a sense of admiration for his work ethic and his ability to persevere.

“It was awesome — especially knowing that seeing all the hardships that he's gone through in his career,” Hall said. “It’s motivating for me. He's a really good example of just putting your nose to the grindstone, doing things right and putting your best foot forward to give yourself the best chance to win. I really look up to Brady.”

After going 3-2 at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and earning sixth place overall at the 157-pound weight class, Berge traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, with a number of other Penn State wrestlers for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Berge proceeded to win his first two bouts, which included an upset victory over No. 5 Kaleb Young of Iowa.

“It was probably the best I've felt since prior to hitting my head for the first time,” Berge said. “I just felt like I had finally broken free and was able to compete hard.”

Unfortunately for Berge, his next match against the No. 4-ranked Jesse Dellevecchia of Rider would be the last he would ever wrestle at the collegiate level.

Berge suffered a knee injury that prevented him from continuing in a bout that would ultimately result in an injury-default loss.

“I had some tears in there,” Berge said. “It was difficult for me. I didn't have the ability to walk for a good period of time after that.”

To all those watching, it was just another unfortunate event for a wrestler who worked tirelessly to return to the sport he loved.

“My first thought was just, ‘Why, why is this gonna happen again?’” Berge said. “But I think that after that first initial reaction I was able to calm down and realize that I've been through these things before and it isn't the end of the world.

“I have a family that really loves me, and I have teammates and coaches who really love me.”

While Berge was the one who actually sustained the injury, his journey back to the mat made the situation almost as difficult for those who know him.

“I was just heartbroken for him because you see a guy who's super talented and worked super hard and does a great job at everything he does,” Thompson said. “He's a really nice kid and to see him not have the career that he should have had or have the results that he should have had, you feel for him.”

Berge eventually was able to come to terms with the unfortunate situation, but it pushed him to make one of the more difficult decisions he would have to make to that point in his life.

“The decision to be done wasn't easy on me,” Berge said. “If it was easy, I would have been done two years ago, but it was the best decision for myself, as far as from a health perspective.”

After the series of concussions, and the recent knee injury he sustained, Berge ultimately decided to walk away from the sport.

“You're not going to will yourself to do it, especially if your career injuries told you anything,” Thompson said. “Maybe it’s that you shouldn't do it or don't want to do it, but you can't be risking head injuries knowing the fallout.

“All the hard work he did to get back and then to have it work out the way it did is disappointing — especially for a guy like Brady, who is right there with those top guys and was ready to win.”

While Berge is no longer competing on the wrestling mat, he has managed to stay around the sport he loves.

Following his decision to walk away from the sport, Berge has since accepted a role as a volunteer assistant coach at South Dakota State.

Wrestling has brought him close to influential people, such as coaches and teammates, who have made lasting impacts on his life.

Despite his roller-coaster career, he hopes that those around him can look at him in a similar light.

“I hope that people can look toward me and think the same way, whether that was success on the mat or whether that was an interaction with me off the mat,” Berge said. “Wrestling has definitely been a huge part of my life and was able to develop me into the person I've become.”