Penn State has yet another wrestler taking on a coaching role at the collegiate level.

Former Nittany Lion Brady Berge was announced as a volunteer assistant coach at South Dakota State Saturday. He qualified for two NCAA tournaments during his time in Happy Valley.

Brady Berge joins Jackrabbit wrestling coaching staffhttps://t.co/S9e4HDBUky pic.twitter.com/GX41vxYN1O — Jackrabbit Wrestling (@GoJacksWrestle) July 24, 2021

Berge finished his career at Penn State with a 31-9 record and was Academic All-Big Ten in 2019 and 2020, but he recently retired from the sport, citing medical reasons.

