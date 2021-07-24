4th Session of the 2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Brady Berge (149 lbs) wrestles Tejon Anthony, of George Mason University, at the 2019 Division 1 NCAA Wrestling Championships, at the PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 22.

 James Leavy

Penn State has yet another wrestler taking on a coaching role at the collegiate level.

Former Nittany Lion Brady Berge was announced as a volunteer assistant coach at South Dakota State Saturday. He qualified for two NCAA tournaments during his time in Happy Valley.

Berge finished his career at Penn State with a 31-9 record and was Academic All-Big Ten in 2019 and 2020, but he recently retired from the sport, citing medical reasons.

