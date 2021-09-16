Bo Nickal OTT Semifinals

Wrestlers compete at the 2021 USA Wrestling Olympic Team Trials, Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

 Courtesy of Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com

A former Penn State wrestling star took a big step up with an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Bo Nickal will be making his MMA debut on Sept. 24 when he fights amatuer fighter David Conley.

Nickal won three NCAA titles in his time at Penn State.

Nickal's most recent action was Olympic qualifying but this will be his first MMA fight after a decorated wrestling career.

