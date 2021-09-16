A former Penn State wrestling star took a big step up with an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

I’ll be making my mma debut next Friday 9/24 on @FiteTV let’s get it 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/fD9knj7X8x — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 16, 2021

Bo Nickal will be making his MMA debut on Sept. 24 when he fights amatuer fighter David Conley.

Nickal won three NCAA titles in his time at Penn State.

Nickal's most recent action was Olympic qualifying but this will be his first MMA fight after a decorated wrestling career.

MORE WRESTLING CONTENT