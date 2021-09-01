Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach Eric Thompson was announced as a new hire on Tuesday afternoon by Arizona State wrestling coach Zeke Jones.

Our family is growing. 🔱Excited to announce that 2012 NAIA Wrestler of the Year Eric Thompson is joining our staff! 😈 — Sun Devil Wrestling (@ASUWrestling) August 31, 2021

Thompson was a three-time NAIA national champion while wrestling at Grand View University and was wrestler of the year for the NAIA in 2012.

The newly announced assistant volunteer coach has spent the past several years with the NLWC coaching athletes that included olympic medalists Kyle Snyder and David Taylor.

Thompson has been tagged as a coach that will primarily focus on the upper weight classes while at ASU.

