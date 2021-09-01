Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach to join Arizona State wrestling staff Tanyon Loose | The Daily Collegian Tanyon Loose Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Nittany Lion Open at Rec Hall on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 Max Petrosky Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach Eric Thompson was announced as a new hire on Tuesday afternoon by Arizona State wrestling coach Zeke Jones. Our family is growing. 🔱Excited to announce that 2012 NAIA Wrestler of the Year Eric Thompson is joining our staff! 😈— Sun Devil Wrestling (@ASUWrestling) August 31, 2021Thompson was a three-time NAIA national champion while wrestling at Grand View University and was wrestler of the year for the NAIA in 2012. The newly announced assistant volunteer coach has spent the past several years with the NLWC coaching athletes that included olympic medalists Kyle Snyder and David Taylor. Thompson has been tagged as a coach that will primarily focus on the upper weight classes while at ASU. MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE Former Penn State wrestler Kerry McCoy accepts head coaching job at Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club A former Penn State wrestler and Dan Hodge Trophy winner is taking the next step in his career. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Send Letter to the Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Thompson Coach Sport Heavy Athletics Zeke Jones Nittany Lion Wrestling Club Naia Staff Wrestling Tanyon Loose Tanyon Loose is a men's and women's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying biology with a minor in economics Author twitter Author email Follow Tanyon Loose Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today • more articles • More Headlines Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach to join Arizona State wrestling staff Tweets from https://twitter.com/DailyCollegian/lists/tdc-twitter-accounts Latest Daily Collegian The Daily Collegian for Aug. 26, 2021 Click to view the latest pdf edition. more Daily Collegian Back Issues Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. At a Glance At a Glance--going through the highlights of the news so you don't have to. Sign up today! Daily Collegian Sports Get weekend previews and weekend recaps from The Daily Collegian Sports staff sent to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Football Story Penn State Football News Report: Former Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley re-signs with Baltimore Ravens practice squad 5 hrs ago Comments One day after being released, former Penn State legend Trace McSorley seems to be back with the Baltimore Ravens. Latest Podcast Video play button Podcasts What a Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 alliance means for Penn State football | Collegian Football Podcast Justin Morganstein & Alexis Yoder | The Daily Collegian Aug 27, 2021 Comments In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder reacted to the newly announced Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 alliance. Featured Photo Vaccination Rally Jordan Dawson Aug 13, 2021 Penn State faculty members and other community members attend a rally in favor of university-wide vaccine mandates at Old Main Lawn on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The rally was organized by the Coalition for a Just University. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Send Letter to the Editor