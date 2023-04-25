The Nittany Lions secured an heir-apparent to Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds by adding transfer Aaron Nagao.

Nagao, who is transferring from Minnesota, finished fifth in an All-American campaign for the Golden Gophers at nationals and was the Big Ten runner-up.

Penn State was among one of four schools that Nagao was considering. In the end, the blue and white won out over Cornell, Minnesota and Iowa.

The young wrestler has three more years of eligibility and will look to build on his strong showing this upcoming year with his new team.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE