The White Out.

An event thousands of Penn State football fans look forward to each and every year, but also an event many other Penn State sports have tried to emulate over recent years.

For Penn State wrestling, it’s the Bryce Jordan Center dual and concurrent White Out that’s meant to be the highlight of the season for the program.

However, the enormity of the event brings into question if the team should hold all of its matches in the Bryce Jordan Center and move on from its traditional home in Rec Hall.

Following the Nittany Lions’ match against Iowa in a jam-packed Carver Hawkeye Area, Cael Sanderson offered some opinions regarding his preferred venue for matches.

“[The BJC match] has been something that we look forward to every year. We should probably think as a program about having more matches over there,” Sanderson said. “It gives new opportunities for fans to see the team and we want to continue to build our fan base. It’s hard to do that if you can't get fans in to watch your matches.”

Sanderson certainly has a point from a numbers standpoint.

Should the team make a more permanent move to the BJC, it will move from Rec Hall’s capacity of just 6,502 to a considerably larger capacity of 15,261.

This potential move would allow many more fans to attend, bring in more money for the program and would allow Penn State to expand its brand.

It would also allow the team to create an environment similar to that of its rival, Iowa’s Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Whether or not this move would benefit the program would benefit the Nittany Lions appears to be a very contested topic among fans. Especially among those of different ages.

Current Penn State students almost unanimously said they would prefer matches to be held in the BJC.

Dylan Terry said he has never seen a full Bryce Jordan Center before for other sports and was excited to hear its full potential.

“I would definitely come to all of them if they had more matches here,” Terry (junior-security and risk analysis) said.

Lindsay Madden also was a big proponent of a move to the BJC.

“ I think there should be more [matches] here,” Madden (junior-animal science major) said. “I think that it's a bigger environment and it’s way more hype than Rec Hall.”

One Penn State student has been coming to the BJC matches since he was 14, when the Nittany Lions took down in-state rival Pittsburgh.

“It's always a great time. I love sitting on the floor and seeing all the white in the stands,” Rogan Shaeffer (senior-agricultural science major) said. “There should absolutely be more matches in the BJC, the atmosphere is so much better, there's a better turnout and I feel closer than at Rec Hall.”

While the opinions of students may be largely similar, they do have a very different experience at the BJC than that of many other fans.

Penn State students are seated on the floor of the BJC, with the mat situated at waist height, allowing the students to get a phenomenal view of the action on the mat.

Unlike the students, the vast majority of other fans are seated in the bowl of the stadium and could have seats dozens of feet up in the air and further away from the mat.

However, one young fan seated near the top of the arena did appear to mind the distance and was still a huge fan of the environment he described as “crazy.”

“In wrestling you feed off of momentum,'' Anthony Govern, a South Moreland High student said. “The atmosphere is a big part of that, I think they would be better off having the matches here.”

Still, the atmosphere at the BJC is certainly different than that of Rec Hall, a difference that many older fans are not too fond of.

Several fans referenced the openness of the BJC being a turnoff.

“I've never been to a match at Rec Hall. I think one of the challenges here is when you come with a large group you kind of have to sit far back,” Bill Wydra of Harrisburg said. “It's really hard to feel the action and really get into it. I’d assume the other venue is a little smaller, so that might be a better setup.”

Mike Nyman of Howard, Pennsylvania, expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’ve always liked Rec Hall better because it was just more confined. It’s a better atmosphere with the fans closer to the mat and better seating.”

Nyman also said he wouldn't be a fan of more matches moving to the BJC, but would understand why the team would make the move to get exposure to more fans.

One Penn State fan was quite blunt about his preference between Rec Hall and the BJC.

“I'd rather have every match at Rec Hall. That's a no brainer,” Shawn of Reedsville, Pennsylvania said.

“We'll never see Iowa back at Rec Hall again, even though that’s where it should be. It's louder and it’s twice the atmosphere it is here. This is all for money.”

Rick Fischer, father of former Penn State wrestler Nick Fishcer, was attending a BJC match for the first time, but claimed “you can’t beat Rec Hall.”

“It's just much more homey and raucous. Rec Hall was just unbelievable,” Fischer said.

Penn State fan and wrestling coach, Dan Wrijc of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, put it best when asked where he would rather watch a Penn State wrestling match.

“It depends on where I was sitting.”

Regardless of what many members of the older generation of wrestling fans may think, it’s clear that younger wrestling fans enjoy the theatrics and scale that come with holding matches in the BJC.

As their opinions begin to matter more and more, a move to the BJC could be on the horizon for one of the most dominant wrestling programs in the nation.

A potential move that the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff has already recognized as an important step toward expanding its fan base.

