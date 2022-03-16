March is here, and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament isn’t the only major competition starting.

Penn State travels to Detroit on Thursday for the first session of the three-day NCAA championships that will crown 10 individual national champions and more importantly, a team championship.

The Nittany Lions’ trip to the Big Ten Tournament was unsuccessful in the eyes of many, finishing second to Michigan by a meager 1.5 points after two days of wrestling.

Still No. 1 in the country, Cael Sanderson’s squad heads to the national tournament in a prime position to wreak havoc on the mats and capture its ninth title since 2011.

“The nationals are always really what we focus on, and our guys know that,” Sanderson said. “The past is the past.”

Nine wrestlers will don the blue and white singlets on Thursday, ranging from the No. 1 overall seed to the No. 16 seed.

Penn State wrestlers hold more No. 1 seeds than any school entering the tournament, with four — Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Max Dean at 197 pounds.

Aaron Brooks comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 184 pounds following his Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan’s Myles Amine — his lone loss this season.

Drew Hildebrandt at 125 pounds and Brady Berge at 157 pounds both enter as No. 16 seeds, putting them both in the warpath of the top wrestlers at their respective classes in the second bout of the tournament.

“Obviously, I think probably anybody would have figured he would have been seeded higher, top-10 kind of a situation,” Sanderson said about Berge. “I mean all the other top-three place winners in the Big Ten were top-10 rankings, but that just comes back to the system — a flawed system.”

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, a No. 4 seed, and 149-pounder Beau Bartlett, a No. 13 seed, round out the NCAA qualifying lineup for the Nittany Lions.

The double-No. 16 seed draw doesn’t favor the blue and white at all, and it makes the road to a team championship crown more difficult.

However, the team is relaxed and taking the tournament one match at a time, with some of the wrestlers paying no attention to their weight brackets.

“I don't really worry about it that much. At this point, you've wrestled every guy in the bracket for the most part,” Lee said. “You’re experienced, and you kind of know what to expect.”

For seniors like Lee, this is their last dance, the last time they’ll wrestle representing their school in front of fans.

The senior has been a Nittany Lion for the past five seasons, compiling a 117-14 career record in the process, and with the monkey off his back after winning his first individual title last year, experience will give Lee a leg up over some of the younger competition as if his undefeated record didn’t already.

“Having done it three times now, it's a bonus that I kind of know what to expect,” Lee said. “I kind of know what the level of competition is going to be, what the demands are going to be so it's helpful.”

This time of year is all about making the most of opportunities, and with schools that also boast loaded lineups like Iowa, Michigan and NC State competing in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State will have to find ways to do just that.

“I’m just keeping it light and focusing on wrestling,” Dean said. “These opportunities are few and far between, so I just want to make the most of it.”

