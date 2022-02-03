With a perfect 14-0 record under its belt to this point in the season, Penn State will aim to stay unbeaten as the regular season winds down.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions will host No. 8 Ohio State in the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday and No. 12 Nebraska on Sunday inside the typical confines of Rec Hall in their final two Big Ten conference dual meets.

Friday’s action will mark the second time in the last three years that Penn State has hosted the Buckeyes in the larger arena.

Dual matches inside of the Bryce Jordan Center have become an annual event in recent years for the blue and white.

“It's just kind of been something that we look forward to every year,” Cael Sanderson said. “I think each year it becomes and feels more like a home environment.”

Sanderson’s program is coming off its biggest win of the year after defeating No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City.

With his most recent win in Iowa, Drew Hildebrandt has moved one spot and is now the No. 6-ranked wrestler at 125.

Hildebrandt will open the highly anticipated Bryce Jordan Center dual match against No. 10 Malik Heinselman.

Heinselman is 13-2 on the season and has a resume that includes a win over No. 11 Drake Ayala of Iowa.

On Sunday fans should expect to watch Hildebrandt square off against Jeremiah Reno of Nebraska, who is currently 3-9 on the season.

After a close victory against Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, Roman Bravo-Young should have an easier go of things this weekend.

Bravo-Young will square off against the Buckeyes’ Dylan Koontz and the Huskers’ Dominick Serrano, both of whom are unranked and have struggled to gain any momentum with the opportunities they’ve had up to this point this season.

Unlike his teammate Bravo-Young, Nick Lee will be seeing two top-20 ranked opponents this weekend.

Lee will take on Dylan D’Emilio first, who is currently ranked No. 20 among wrestlers at 141.

In their two career bouts Lee has handled D’Emilio to say the least. The Nittany Lion has earned a 17-1 technical fall and a 15-3 major decision over the Buckeye.

Following the Ohio State dual, Lee will take on Nebraska’s No. 8 Chad Red Jr. in his second bout of the weekend.

Red Jr. is much more experienced than the freshman and is currently 9-2 on the season, but he holds an 0-3 career record against Lee.

At 149, Penn State’s Beau Bartlett has shown his potential to this point in the season as he is currently regarded as the No. 18 wrestler in the country.

Bartlett is currently 10-4 on the season, but the sophomore has a difficult two matches ahead of him.

The blue and white wrestler will have his hands full with No. 2 Sammy Sasso on Friday, but he held his own in their lone head to head bout, losing by way of a 5-3 decision last season.

On Sunday, Bartlett will then have to contest with No. 8 Ridge Lovett of Nebraska, who’s 13-2 on the season.

The starting position at 157 remains the weakest spot in Sanderson’s starting lineup.

Terrell Barraclough and Tony Negron have both received significant time in the role, with Barraclough starting the previous three bouts for the Nittany Lions.

“I think Terrell is close, and we've seen with Tony that he's also close,” Sanderson said. “It's just kind of getting over that edge there.”

Regardless of who the Nittany Lions choose to go with, they won’t be favored.

Ohio State’s No. 33 Jashon Hubbard has struggled at times this season and has wrestled to the tune of an 11-5 record.

Peyton Robb, on the other hand, is considered one of the top wrestlers in the weight class and as the No. 5 wrestler at 157, Robb should prove to be a real challenge for whichever blue and white wrestlers he takes on.

As for 165, Brady Berge will look to get back on track.

The former South Dakota State assistant coach had been a perfect 3-0 before his loss to Alex Marinelli of Iowa.

Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla may be an even more difficult task, though.

Kharchla is currently 17-1 on the season and recently defeated Marinelli by way of a 3-2 decision.

Following the Ohio State dual meet, Berge will take on No. 29 Bubba Wilson of Nebraska, who currently holds a 9-8 record.

At 174, Carter Starocci will look to defend his status as the top wrestler in his weight class.

Starocci is a perfect 14-0 on the season and has defeated two top-10 opponents in two of the team's previous three dual meets.

He will look to take down two more top-ranked opponents in No. 7 Ethan Smith and No. 5 Mikey Labriola of Ohio State and Nebraska, respectively.

Labriola is the only one of the two opponents that Starocci has competed against to this point in his young career.

In their lone matchup, the sophomore earned a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to send himself to the Big Ten Championship a year ago.

Like his teammate Starocci, Aaron Brooks will have to fend off two top-10-ranked opponents this weekend as well.

Brooks will be forced to deal with the Buckeyes’ Kaleb Romero and the Huskers’ Taylor Venz.

While Venz is currently ranked as the No. 9 wrestler in the weight class, he’s of particular note, as he’s one of only two wrestlers to get the best of Brooks in his collegiate career.

Venz earned a 9-5 decision over the reigning national champion in their first meeting back in 2020.

Since then, the pair have squared off three more times, with Brooks coming out on top in each occasion.

After a thrilling come-from-behind win over Iowa’s Jacob Warner, Max Dean could be in for another one of the most highly contested bouts of the weekend.

Against Nebraska on Sunday the Nittany Lion will take on No. 3 Eric Schultz where he will once again take on one of the nation’s best.

A win for Dean or Schultz could prove to be essential when discussing potential seeding at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, though, Dean is expected to take on No. 21 Gavin Hoffman.

Coming off his first loss of the season, Penn State’s heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet will have to deal with the No. 12- and No. 13-ranked wrestlers in the country.

At No. 12 is Christian Lance of Nebraska, who’s currently 12-3 on the season.

Kerkvliet handled Lance with relative ease the last, and only time, the pair competed against one another.

That match saw the blue and white wrestler win by way of a 10-2 major decision at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Tate Orndorff, who’s the No. 13 heavyweight in the country, suffered a similar fate at the national tournament a season ago.

Kerkvliet defeated Orndoff with an 11-3 major decision en route to a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Tournament last season.

Penn State will take on Ohio State at 7 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday before it hosts its fellow Big Ten opponent Nebraska at noon inside Rec Hall on Sunday.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE