Thomas Gilman

Suleyman Atli, in red, of Turkey wins against Thomas Patrick Gilman of the US in their fight for the bronze medal of men's freestyle 57kg category of the Wrestling World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP)

 Balazs Czagany/AP

Three Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members, including one former Penn State wrestler, won their exhibition matches at the 2022 Bout at the Ballpark on Saturday.

Former Nittany Lion Jason Nolf defeated Israel’s Mitch Finesilver at 74 kilograms in the first bout that featured an NLWC member.

Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman followed up Nolf’s performance with a win of his own, beating Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico by technical fall at 57 kilograms.

Kyle Snyder, 2016 Rio de Janeiro gold medalist, defeated Poland’s Zbigniew Baranowski at 97 kilograms in similar fashion to Gilman, recording a technical fall win as well.

