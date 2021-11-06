Penn State showed up in the ring last night.

Former Nittany Lion Bo Nickal picked up his second MMA win on Friday with a left-handed knockout on Billy Good.

https://twitter.com/GamebredFighter/status/1456832919025106945

Nickal's left-handed knockout even caught the attention of UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who landed the UFC Knockout of the Year in 2019 against Ben Askren.

In his senior year at Penn State, Nickal claimed a Big Ten title and then went on to secure a national title at 197 pounds.

After leaving Happy Valley, he turned to the MMA, where Nickal is now 2-0 with his first victory coming by submission.

With two wins under his belt, the former national champion has proven not only he can wrestle, but Nickal can strike as well.

